Bangladesh belongs to everyone: Tarique Rahman says amid unrest

Tarique Rahman, the son of Bangladesh 's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has returned to Dhaka at a time when the country is witnessing widespread unrest, communal violence, and political instability. Seen as a key candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections in February, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader made an appeal for unity upon his return to the country. He said Bangladesh belongs to everyone, regardless of their religion or political party affiliation.

Election preparations Rahman's return sparks political campaign Upon his return to Dhaka after a 17-year exile, Rahman also launched his political campaign with a rally in Purbachal. He promised safety for all Bangladeshis, saying, "This country belongs to people of the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians." He emphasized that upholding peace and stability should be everyone's priority. His return came amid unrest over recent incidents, including the killing of a student leader and outrage over the lynching of two Hindu men in Bangladesh.

Plan for development 'I have a plan,' says Rahman Evoking the spirit of civil rights activist Martin Luther King in his speech, Rahman said, "I have a plan for the people of my country and for my country." He said this plan is in "the interest of the people, for the development of the country, for changing the lot of the country." The 60-year-old also sought support from the people of the country, adding, "If you stand beside us, god willing, we will be able to implement my plan."

Details He spent last 17 years in UK Notably, Rahman's return to Bangladesh was facilitated by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, which took over in 2024 after then-PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024. He spent the last 17 years in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. Rahman left Bangladesh in 2008 following multiple legal troubles, including convictions for money laundering and charges linked to an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Hasina. However, over the past year, he has been acquitted in all major cases by Bangladesh's higher courts.