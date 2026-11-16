Bangladesh delays Asad Alam Siam as high commissioner to India
Bangladesh has hit pause on sending Asad Alam Siam as its new high commissioner to India, just as his term as foreign secretary wrapped up.
Instead of starting in New Delhi right away, Siam's arrival is now expected later this month.
The timing has sparked talk about whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit India soon, and what it could mean for ties between the two countries.
Ganges water sharing treaty renewal uncertain
This delay lines up with the looming expiration of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty on December 12, 2026.
The treaty, first signed in 1996, might not be automatically renewed unless Rahman visits India, and there's even talk of changing its terms.
So far, though, Rahman's government hasn't made renewing the treaty or planning a trip to India a priority, despite recent visits to places like Beijing and Tokyo, leaving some big decisions between Bangladesh and India hanging in the air.