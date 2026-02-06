Bangladesh elections: BNP vows no 'masters', won't be India's proxy

With the Bangladesh elections just a week away, the two major political parties have outlined their foreign policy and stance on India in their manifestos. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, released its manifesto with the tagline "Shobar Aage Bangladesh" (Bangladesh First). Rahman, son of the late Khaleda Zia, pledged to treat other nations as friends, and not "masters."

Policy focus BNP manifesto stresses non-interference in internal affairs Speaking before a sea of supporters, Rahman said, "Bangladesh shall not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and will not accept interference in its own affairs." His remarks are noteworthy, given the recent provocative remarks by Bangladeshi leaders about India's "Chicken's Neck" corridor and the northeastern region. Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's ties with Pakistan have improved dramatically, while anti-India sentiments have seen a sharp rise.

Diplomatic relations Jamaat-e-Islami promises friendly ties with India The Jamaat-e-Islami party, on the other hand, has promised to maintain "friendly and cooperative" relations with India in its manifesto. "Peaceful, friendly. and cooperative relations will be built with India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand, based on mutual respect and fairness," the party's manifesto said. This marks a departure from its previous rhetoric and is seen as an attempt to distance itself from Pakistan.

Minority rights BNP manifesto addresses women's empowerment, minority rights The BNP manifesto promises strict legal protections for Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. It also promises government stipends and welfare programs for leaders of all faiths. Women's empowerment is a key focus area in the BNP manifesto, which includes plans for free education up to postgraduate level and issuing family cards in the name of women heads of households.

Safety concerns Jamaat-e-Islami silent on safety of Hindus, minorities However, the Jamaat-e-Islami manifesto is silent on the safety of Hindus and minorities. This comes amid rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, with 51 incidents of communal violence reported in December 2025 alone, according to India Today. However, the Jamaat has also pledged greater inclusion of women in governance and leadership, a departure from its hardline stance.