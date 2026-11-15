Bangladesh garment workers demand pay rise from $100 to $240
Garment workers in Bangladesh are hitting the streets for better pay, asking to more than double their monthly wage from $100 to $240.
The protests got so intense that 13 factories had to shut down indefinitely, and police even used tear gas in Gazipur to manage crowds.
Still, most other factories kept running.
Bangladesh Minimum Wage Board meets Monday
The Minimum Wage Board is meeting Monday to talk about the pay hike. Security has been ramped up with extra border guards on duty.
Recommendations are expected by late November, with changes possibly kicking in by December 1.
Since the garment industry supports over four million jobs and brings in most of the country's export money, how this plays out could have a big impact on both workers' lives and Bangladesh's economy.