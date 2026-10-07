Bangladesh government hints at reconciliation with disbanded Awami League
What's the story
The Bangladesh government has hinted at the possibility of reconciliation with the disbanded Awami League, albeit with conditions. Zahed Ur Rahman, Prime Minister's information advisor, said during a press conference in Dhaka that "taking an initiative for reconciliation with the active activists and supporters of Awami League is not a bad idea." "Rather, it would be good if such an initiative was taken."
Reconciliation prerequisites
No remorse from Awami League yet
"If someone in the middle wants reconciliation and thinks it is...good initiative, then I also think it is a good idea," he said, without clarifying whom he meant by "someone in the middle."
However, he stressed that the Awami League must first acknowledge its responsibility for past actions.
Zahed emphasized that basic conditions for reconciliation are still missing as the Awami League leadership has not shown any remorse for its actions, referring to the violent crackdown during the 2024 protests.
Political upheaval
Hasina sentenced to death
He cited South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission as an example, saying a group that committed crimes must acknowledge them before reconciliation can begin.
The interim and current governments have repeatedly sought Hasina's extradition from India.
She has been sentenced to death by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for her role in the crackdown on the 2024 uprising that resulted in an estimated 1,000 to 1,581 deaths.
Ongoing ban
Ban on Awami League's activities
The ban on Awami League activities by the interim government is still in force under the current administration.
Zahed's comments come as a contrast to his earlier statements where he said that people's memories would need to be wiped out for the Awami League to return to politics.
Other senior leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which now leads the government, have also called the Awami League politically irrelevant.