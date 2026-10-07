Bangladesh government hints at reconciliation with disbanded Awami League

"If someone in the middle wants reconciliation and thinks it is...good initiative, then I also think it is a good idea," he said, without clarifying whom he meant by "someone in the middle."

However, he stressed that the Awami League must first acknowledge its responsibility for past actions.

Zahed emphasized that basic conditions for reconciliation are still missing as the Awami League leadership has not shown any remorse for its actions, referring to the violent crackdown during the 2024 protests.