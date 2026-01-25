Bangladesh: Hindu garage worker burnt alive while asleep

A 23-year-old Hindu man was murdered in Bangladesh 's Narsingdi district, raising fresh concerns over minority safety. The victim, Chanchal Chandra Bhowmik, was sleeping inside a garage when unidentified assailants set it on fire. The incident occurred near the Mosque Market area adjacent to the Narsingdi Police Lines on Friday night. Bhowmik worked at the garage and lived there for work purposes.

Tragic demise Fire spreads rapidly, victim dies of suffocation and burns Eyewitnesses said the assailants poured petrol on the shop's shutter from outside and set it ablaze. The fire spread quickly due to flammable materials inside. A video showed a person lighting the fire outside, engulfing the garage within moments. Residents alerted authorities, and a team from Narsingdi Fire Service controlled the blaze after nearly an hour. Bhowmik's charred body was recovered from inside the garage.

Ongoing probe Family demands justice, police investigation underway The victim's family has alleged that the garage fire was a "planned murder" and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, along with strict punishment. The incident has sparked tension in the locality and renewed fears about minority security. Police have collected evidence from the scene and are examining CCTV footage as part of their investigation. Local Hindu community leaders condemned the killing and called for swift action to ensure minority safety in the region.

