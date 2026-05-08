Measles outbreak in Bangladesh: Death toll exceeds 300

Bangladesh is currently facing a severe measles outbreak, with the death toll rising to over 300. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed that 12 more children died from the disease in just 24 hours till Thursday morning. Of these, however, only one death was confirmed as measles-related, while the other 11 were suspected cases.

Death toll Dhaka reported the highest number of suspected deaths Among the suspected deaths, Dhaka reported the highest number, with five children succumbing to the disease. The total number of confirmed measles deaths since March 15 has now reached 57, while suspected deaths stand at 279. In addition, DGHS recorded 1,238 new suspected measles cases during this period, bringing the total to 45,498.

Vaccination efforts Emergency vaccination campaign launched Last month, Bangladesh launched an emergency vaccination campaign after the outbreak had already claimed over 100 lives. This is now considered one of the deadliest outbreaks in recent history. Routine measles vaccinations are given to children from nine months old in Bangladesh, but Shahriar Sajjad, deputy director of the Health Department, told the BBC that around a third of those affected were under nine months old.

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