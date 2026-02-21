Bangladesh moving toward normalizing visa facilities for Indians: Report

Bangladesh is reportedly moving toward normalizing visa facilities for Indian nationals, according to a report by The Hindu that quoted diplomatic sources. The development comes days after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led (BNP) government assumed office following a major electoral victory. However, no formal notification has been issued by the Bangladeshi authorities as of now.

Protest impact Visa issuance was stopped in December 2025 Visa issuance was stopped in December 2025 after Indian missions in Bangladesh faced protests and stone-pelting incidents. The protests also spread to India, targeting Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi and visa centers in West Bengal. In light of these developments, the High Commission of Bangladesh had suspended visa issuance and issued a public notice.

Political unrest Before regime change, India issued over 8,000 daily visas The visa disruption was one of the major impacts of the political upheaval in Bangladesh when Sheikh Hasina's government was overthrown in July-August 2024. Before this, India used to issue over 8,000 daily visas for Bangladesh through several Indian visa centers. After the regime change, Indian Visa Application Centers opened sporadically due to security threats.

