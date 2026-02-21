Bangladesh moving toward normalizing visa facilities for Indians: Report
What's the story
Bangladesh is reportedly moving toward normalizing visa facilities for Indian nationals, according to a report by The Hindu that quoted diplomatic sources. The development comes days after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led (BNP) government assumed office following a major electoral victory. However, no formal notification has been issued by the Bangladeshi authorities as of now.
Protest impact
Visa issuance was stopped in December 2025
Visa issuance was stopped in December 2025 after Indian missions in Bangladesh faced protests and stone-pelting incidents. The protests also spread to India, targeting Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi and visa centers in West Bengal. In light of these developments, the High Commission of Bangladesh had suspended visa issuance and issued a public notice.
Political unrest
Before regime change, India issued over 8,000 daily visas
The visa disruption was one of the major impacts of the political upheaval in Bangladesh when Sheikh Hasina's government was overthrown in July-August 2024. Before this, India used to issue over 8,000 daily visas for Bangladesh through several Indian visa centers. After the regime change, Indian Visa Application Centers opened sporadically due to security threats.
Visa issuance
India issued around 3,000 medical and student visas
Post the regime change in Bangladesh, India issued around 3,000 medical and student visas. This was at the time when BNP Chairman Tariq Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister on February 17, 2026. The visa-related developments come after India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with Bangladesh.