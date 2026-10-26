Bangladesh police chief says force ready for 'crossfire' if allowed
Bangladesh's top cop, Md Ali Hossain Fakir, has said the police are prepared to carry out "crossfire" operations (meaning extrajudicial killings) if the government gives the green light.
He made these remarks at a Dhaka event, adding that with more support, "Under these circumstances, the police must be given a proper environment to work and be enabled to fulfill their duties."
Bangladesh crossfire continues, chief accuses journalists
"Crossfire" has been a hot topic in Bangladesh since the 1970s and became widely known in 2004.
Human rights groups have criticized it for years, but it's still happening under different governments.
Fakir also took a swipe at some journalists, saying a section of journalists were not speaking out against drugs and were secretly taking money from there, a comment that's sure to spark debate.