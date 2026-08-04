Bangladesh seeks India's stand on Hasina's virtual address

Islam said, "Bangladesh wants India to make its position clear on the matter," stressing that Dhaka doesn't want this issue to affect bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir also warned that Hasina's planned public appearance could undermine the "positive momentum" in bilateral ties.

The Indian High Commission later clarified that it reviewed various aspects of India-Bangladesh relations and focused on expanding "people-centric cooperation."