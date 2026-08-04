Bangladesh seeks India's stand on Hasina's virtual address
What's the story
Bangladesh has sought clarification from India over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned virtual address from New Delhi on August 5. The date is politically sensitive as it marks the second anniversary of Hasina's ouster. Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam expressed concerns that political activities by "fugitives from India who seek to create instability in Bangladesh" could strain bilateral ties.
Diplomatic request
Bangladesh warns of 'diplomatic fallout'
Islam said, "Bangladesh wants India to make its position clear on the matter," stressing that Dhaka doesn't want this issue to affect bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir also warned that Hasina's planned public appearance could undermine the "positive momentum" in bilateral ties.
The Indian High Commission later clarified that it reviewed various aspects of India-Bangladesh relations and focused on expanding "people-centric cooperation."
Security preparedness
Bangladesh on high alert ahead of August 5
Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said security forces had been put on high alert ahead of August 5.
He assured that "All necessary measures have been taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment across the country ahead of August 5."
The date marks two years since Hasina's government was toppled after violent protests in 2024, forcing her to flee to India.
Extradition request
Interim government banned Awami League
An interim administration later banned Hasina's Awami League under anti-terror legislation.
After elections earlier this year, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party formed the government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
In November 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity during the 2024 protests.
Dhaka has sought her extradition from India, which is under legal consideration.
Address and return
Hasina to join event in India
Hasina is expected to join a private event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi on August 5.
Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, and Bangladesh Human Rights Watch general secretary Mahammad Ali Siddique are also expected to participate.
Despite safety concerns, Hasina has said she intends to return to Bangladesh by the end of this year.