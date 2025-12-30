Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female PM, dies at 80

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh 's first female Prime Minister and the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died on Tuesday at the age of 80. The BNP announced her death in a statement, saying she passed away at 6:00am after the Fajr prayer. "We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul," it added. Zia was hospitalized on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection, according to The Daily Star.

Health and politics Zia's health struggles and political career Zia had been suffering from multiple health issues, including advanced liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and heart problems, according to local media reports. Her funeral is expected to be held at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Wednesday. Zia served as Prime Minister from 1991-1996 and again from 2001-2006. She was known for introducing the caretaker government system to ensure free elections during her tenure.

Early years Entry into politics Zia married army officer Ziaur Rahman in 1960. Rahman rose to prominence after Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971, later assuming the presidency in 1977 and founding the BNP in 1978. Rahman was assassinated in an abortive military coup in 1981 that threw a fledgling Bangladesh into deep uncertainty. Although he was credited with stabilizing the country, his death left behind a fragile political order. Zia, then just 35 with two children, assumed leadership of the BNP.

Political rivalry Zia's political rivalry with Sheikh Hasina She rallied against military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad, later allying with Sheikh Hasina, ultimately leading to what many call Bangladesh's first free election. Zia's political career was marked by her rivalry with Hasina, the leader of the Awami League. Although she was convicted in a corruption case in 2018, she was released on health grounds in 2020. In January 2025, Bangladesh's Supreme Court acquitted her of the corruption charges.