Bangladesh faces worst measles outbreak as deaths near 1,000
What's the story
Bangladesh is currently facing its worst measles outbreak on record, with 999 suspected and confirmed deaths since March. The crisis has been worsened by overcrowded hospitals and vaccine shortages. Routine immunization had been disrupted in 2024 and 2025 due to political instability following an uprising against then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the nation had only launched a nationwide emergency vaccination campaign in April.
Vaccine shortage
Bangladesh has registered almost 166,000 suspected measles cases
Experts say this left many children, especially infants under nine months old, vulnerable to measles.
Since the outbreak began in March, Bangladesh has registered almost 166,000 suspected measles cases, including 19,835 laboratory-confirmed infections, according to Health Ministry data.
The outbreak has resulted in 999 deaths, including 100 confirmed measles fatalities, and over 146,000 suspected individuals have been hospitalized.
Procurement issues
Vaccine procurement changes under interim government caused shortage
Health Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Husain informed parliament that changes in vaccine procurement under the interim government led to a shortage.
This, along with the postponement of a vaccination program in 2024 and cancellation of a nationwide measles-rubella campaign in 2025, left more children vulnerable to infection.
Children below five accounted for about 80% of cases during the early stages of the disease's spread.
The WHO and UNICEF have highlighted disruptions in immunization schedules as contributing factors to the outbreak.
Immunization gap
Experts warn of dire consequences from vaccination gaps
Bangladesh had made significant progress toward measles elimination, maintaining high vaccination coverage for most of the past decade.
Rates stayed at or above the 95% level recommended by the WHO for most of the period, excluding a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But "Bangladesh missed its measles elimination target because of vaccination gaps in 2024 and 2025," professor Mahmudur Rahman, an epidemiologist and former director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said.
Healthcare strain
Hospitals overwhelmed with measles and dengue patients
Hospitals are now overwhelmed with the influx of measles cases and rising dengue patients. Over 45,000 people have been hospitalized for dengue this year alone.
Dr. Nanda Dulal Saha, acting director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, said they have only 60 beds for measles patients, but many are being treated on the floor due to overcrowding.