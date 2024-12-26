Summarize Simplifying... In short A fire broke out at the Bangladesh Secretariat, prompting an investigation by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The blaze tragically claimed the life of firefighter Sohanuzzaman Nayan and caused significant damage to several floors of the building, which houses multiple government ministries.

The fire broke out in Dhaka

Bangladesh Secretariat fire: Accident or sabotage? Yunus government orders probe

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:53 pm Dec 26, 202402:53 pm

What's the story A massive fire broke out at Building 7 of the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, early on Thursday. Reportedly, the blaze was reported to the fire service at 1:52am and was brought under control by 8:05am. The fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the sixth, seventh, and eighth floors. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with authorities stating it is "too early" to conclude if it was a conspiracy or sabotage.

Probe initiated

Yunus-led government orders investigation, enhances security

The interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus has directed a high-powered investigation committee to investigate the incident. Security around the Secretariat has been tightened, with armed forces, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) deployed at different gates. "It is too early to determine whether the fire at Building 7 of the Bangladesh Secretariat was part of a conspiracy or an act of sabotage," Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

Tragic loss

Firefighter loses life in line of duty

The fire service rushed 19 firefighting vehicles to douse the flames. Unfortunately, firefighter Sohanuzzaman Nayan died after a truck hit him while he was responding to the emergency. He was pronounced dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The fire severely damaged the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the building, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal said.

Disruptions

Fire disrupts traffic, delays office entry

The affected building accommodates a number of government ministries, including Youth and Sports, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Labour and Employment, Finance and Road Transport and Bridges. The fire also disrupted traffic on the main road in front of the Secretariat due to emergency response activities. Controlled entry resumed later in the morning under tight security measures. Gate No 5 was reopened for officials and staff entry.