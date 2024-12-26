Bangladesh Secretariat fire: Accident or sabotage? Yunus government orders probe
A massive fire broke out at Building 7 of the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, early on Thursday. Reportedly, the blaze was reported to the fire service at 1:52am and was brought under control by 8:05am. The fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the sixth, seventh, and eighth floors. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with authorities stating it is "too early" to conclude if it was a conspiracy or sabotage.
Yunus-led government orders investigation, enhances security
The interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus has directed a high-powered investigation committee to investigate the incident. Security around the Secretariat has been tightened, with armed forces, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) deployed at different gates. "It is too early to determine whether the fire at Building 7 of the Bangladesh Secretariat was part of a conspiracy or an act of sabotage," Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.
Firefighter loses life in line of duty
The fire service rushed 19 firefighting vehicles to douse the flames. Unfortunately, firefighter Sohanuzzaman Nayan died after a truck hit him while he was responding to the emergency. He was pronounced dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The fire severely damaged the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the building, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal said.
Fire disrupts traffic, delays office entry
The affected building accommodates a number of government ministries, including Youth and Sports, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Labour and Employment, Finance and Road Transport and Bridges. The fire also disrupted traffic on the main road in front of the Secretariat due to emergency response activities. Controlled entry resumed later in the morning under tight security measures. Gate No 5 was reopened for officials and staff entry.