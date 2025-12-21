Bangladesh: Yunus vows to follow ideals of Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has vowed to uphold the ideals of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was killed last week. Addressing thousands at Hadi's funeral, Yunus promised to fulfill Hadi's dream "generation after generation." He said, "O, dear Osman Hadi...as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis."

Political legacy Yunus praises Hadi's political approach, promises to fulfill his teachings Yunus praised Hadi's love for humanity and political outlook, saying they will echo in Bangladesh forever. He recalled how Hadi taught them about election campaigns and promised to carry his lessons into public life. Stressing that the gathering was not a farewell, but a pledge, Yunus said, "We have come to make a promise to you - that what you told us, we will fulfil. Not only us, but generation after generation of people of Bangladesh will fulfil this promise."

Unrest and investigations Hadi's assassination sparks protests and diplomatic tensions Hadi was shot in Dhaka while launching his election campaign. He later died in Singapore. His assassination sparked protests across Bangladesh, with demonstrators demanding justice and setting buildings on fire. Hadi was known for his strong anti-India rhetoric and gained prominence during Bangladesh's 2024 student uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The police have identified suspects in the case, who may have fled to India. This has led to diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India.