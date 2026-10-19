Bangladesh's Rooppur Unit 1 achieves 1st nuclear criticality boosting energy
World
Big news for Bangladesh: Unit 1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has achieved first criticality, reaching "first criticality" (that's science-speak for starting a self-sustaining nuclear reaction).
This marks a huge step in the country's push for cleaner, more reliable energy.
Two reactors to add 2,400 megawatts
Rooppur is about 160km from Dhaka and features two advanced reactors built with Russian tech.
Once both units are running, they'll add 2,400 megawatts to the national grid, enough to boost energy security and cut down on fossil fuels.
With this move, Bangladesh is approaching joining India and Pakistan as one of South Asia's few nuclear-powered nations.