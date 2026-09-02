Woman stabbed at Times Square was Bank of America VP

The 32-year-old Ivy League banker was a new mom who had just returned to work following maternity leave. She had recently shared a photo while holding her baby.

The suspect, identified as Pamela Cisneros (49), was shot dead by police at the scene after she advanced toward officers with two large knives.

Trying to process what happened, Cisneros' brother, Patrick Peralta, told Gothamist that she had psychiatric problems for decades but was not aggressive.