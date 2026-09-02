Woman stabbed at Times Square was Bank of America VP
What's the story
The woman who was killed in an unprovoked knife attack on Times Square in New York City on Monday has been identified as 32-year-old Bank of America Vice President Erin Piacenti. The incident occurred around 4:30pm near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue when Piacenti was fatally stabbed by a knife-wielding woman in what police later described as a "random and unprovoked" attack. A 68-year-old man was also injured in the attack but is now stable.
Corporate response
Ivy League banker was a new mom
The 32-year-old Ivy League banker was a new mom who had just returned to work following maternity leave. She had recently shared a photo while holding her baby.
The suspect, identified as Pamela Cisneros (49), was shot dead by police at the scene after she advanced toward officers with two large knives.
Trying to process what happened, Cisneros' brother, Patrick Peralta, told Gothamist that she had psychiatric problems for decades but was not aggressive.
Related case
Midtown Manhattan witnessed another fatal attack in December 2024
The Times Square stabbing comes on the heels of a high-profile case where Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal charges for killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.
The shooting took place on West 54th Street near Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
Mangione admitted to intentionally targeting Thompson while pleading guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death.
Tourist hotspot
Times Square sees over 200,000 pedestrians daily
Bank of America confirmed the loss of its employee, Piacenti, who was a member of the Business Selection and Conflicts team.
Matthew Koder, President of Global Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America, called her a "cherished teammate and friend" in an internal memo. Koder said Piacenti's death is being felt deeply by many at the bank.
Times Square, known as the "Crossroads of the World," sees an estimated 200,000 to 250,000 pedestrians daily.