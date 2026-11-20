Famous Cincinnati Zoo hippo dies after swallowing hat
What's the story
Fiona, the beloved Nile hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, has died. The nearly 10-year-old hippo had ingested a hat over a week ago and was unable to pass it. Despite efforts from the zoo's animal care team, including enemas and vibration plate therapy, Fiona could not be saved. "Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her," said Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike in a statement.
Early life
Fiona's miraculous survival
Fiona was born six weeks premature in January 2017, weighing only 13.15kg. Most baby hippos weigh between 54 and 55kg at birth.
Her survival was a team effort between Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and zookeepers who placed an IV line to keep her alive.
This miraculous beginning endeared Fiona to animal lovers worldwide, making her a global sensation, with The Fiona Show on Facebook attracting millions of viewers.
Economic influence
Economic impact and inspiration
Fiona became a top attraction at the Cincinnati Zoo, generating an estimated $2-3 million for the local economy in her first year.
Local businesses even launched hippo-themed merchandise with proceeds benefiting the zoo.
Her story also inspired hundreds of children, themselves born prematurely, who wrote letters to her, saying, "I made it, and you will, too."
Public tribute
Visitors pay tribute to Fiona
Fiona's death has left a huge void in the hearts of her keepers and fans around the world.
Outside the entrance, beside a stone hippo, a makeshift memorial took shape as visitors left flowers, cards, and drawings.
Jenna Heery from Mt. Washington shared with NPR Network, "I had a high-risk pregnancy in 2017 around the time Fiona was born; she was a beacon of hope for our family."