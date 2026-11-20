Fiona was born six weeks premature in January 2017, weighing only 13.15kg. Most baby hippos weigh between 54 and 55kg at birth.

Her survival was a team effort between Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and zookeepers who placed an IV line to keep her alive.

This miraculous beginning endeared Fiona to animal lovers worldwide, making her a global sensation, with The Fiona Show on Facebook attracting millions of viewers.