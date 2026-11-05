Benjamin Netanyahu backs probe into outside funding of October election
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that outside forces pumped money into the October 27, 2026, election to influence the outcome.
He's now backing an investigation ordered by Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Solberg and wants everything out in the open, calling for the full truth, without cover-ups and without delays.
Benjamin Netanyahu seeks Likud led government
Netanyahu is also worried about possible alliances with Islamist parties, saying they could threaten Israel's security and identity.
He's pushing for a broad national government led by his Likud party instead.
Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog is meeting with party leaders to figure out who will get a shot at forming the next government.