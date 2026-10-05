Benjamin Netanyahu denounces world leaders, calls offensive 'War of revival'
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired back at global critics, accusing world leaders of spreading "lies" about Israel's military response after the October 7 Hamas attack.
Speaking at a memorial on Monday, he called the ongoing offensive a "War of Revival," saying it's both necessary and justified.
Netanyahu praises IDF, defends operations
Netanyahu highlighted that Israeli soldiers are expected to be "good fighters" and "good people," insisting the Israel Defence Forces have unmatched moral standards.
He argued that these operations aren't just for Israel: they're meant to protect other countries too.