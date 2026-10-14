Benjamin Netanyahu says elections make preemptive strike on Iran inconvenient
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against launching a preemptive military strike on Iran, pointing to Israel's national elections coming up on October 27.
He told Army Radio, "In my opinion, now is not a convenient time for us," highlighting that security should guide these big decisions.
His comments come amid reports of discussions over possible military action against Tehran.
Reports: Netanyahu urged Trump, now cautious
Interestingly, reports say Netanyahu had earlier urged former US President Trump to step up military pressure on Iran, even suggesting a preemptive strike, according to reports.
But with both Israeli and US elections approaching soon, he's now taking a more cautious approach, balancing security concerns with the political calendar.