Benjamin Netanyahu tells Mossad and IDF to dismantle Iran's regime
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces to zero in on dismantling Iran's regime, saying it is the only way to end the threat to Israel.
This move comes as he campaigns for re-election, leaning on strong support from US President Donald Trump.
In a recent address, Netanyahu highlighted Trump's backing and said now is the time to confront Iran.
Trump urges Israelis to reelect Netanyahu
Trump jumped in on social media, urging Israelis to vote Netanyahu back in, stressing their shared stance against Iran.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu's leading rival, centrist former military Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, acknowledged the value of U.S.-Israel ties but reassured voters those bonds will stay strong no matter who wins.
With polls hinting that Netanyahu's party could lose seats, opposition groups face difficulties in assembling a coalition capable of removing Netanyahu from office.