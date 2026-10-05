Benjamin Netanyahu under fire after passengers stop Flydubai hijack attempt
An attempted hijacking on Flydubai Flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv has turned into a major headache for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After passengers stopped the co-pilot from attacking the captain on Sept. 30, opposition leaders are pressing hard, questioning Netanyahu's security track record and demanding a full investigation.
They're even comparing this to earlier lapses in security from October 7.
Miriam Regev faces election security scrutiny
The incident has sparked fresh criticism of how Israel handles airline safety, especially with Netanyahu ally Miriam Regev running the transportation ministry.
With elections coming up on October 27, these security questions are dominating political talk, and at the same time, recent polls show the opposition bloc losing a bit of ground, but mostly to a newcomer party promising to lower the cost of living rather than to Netanyahu.
All this puts extra pressure on Netanyahu as he tries to hold onto power.