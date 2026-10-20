Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran could disrupt Israel's October 27 vote
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised concerns that Iran and its allies might try to mess with Israel's elections on October 27.
He thinks Tehran could stir up security trouble to shake people's trust in his government, but he made it clear there are no plans for a preemptive strike on Iran before voting day.
Netanyahu, Trump see no pre-election action
Netanyahu's comments come right after meeting with Pete Hegseth in Israel, where they reportedly focused on Iran.
While military options are still on the table, both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump agree there is no need for action before Israel's October 27 vote or the US midterm elections in November.
Trump continues to back Netanyahu, who said Israel would respond forcefully if attacked.