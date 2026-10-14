Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran pre-election attack on Israel triggers response
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put Iran on notice, saying any attack on Israel before the October 27 election will be met with a response it cannot even imagine.
He emphasized that Israel is prepared for any aggression and remains determined to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu also mentioned that Israel has already reached 60% of its security goals against the Iranian axis and is building new partnerships in the region.
Netanyahu defends Oct 7 intelligence failures
Facing criticism over intelligence failures on October 7, Netanyahu compared these lapses to historic events like Pearl Harbor and September 11, pointing out that leaders then weren't immediately removed.
He also made it clear he's not in favor of launching an attack on Iran right now, preferring a measured approach as elections near.