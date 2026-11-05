Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israel's existence at risk after October vote
Israel is facing political chaos after the October 27 elections, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that the country's very existence could be at risk.
He's especially worried about a possible minority government backed by Arab-led Islamist parties, saying it might threaten Israel's security and Jewish identity.
No party won enough seats to rule on its own, so things are pretty up in the air.
Netanyahu urges unity and seeks probe
Netanyahu wants to form a national unity government led by his Likud party and is urging rivals to join forces for stability.
Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog is talking with different leaders to figure out who should try forming the next government.
Adding to the drama, Netanyahu has called for an investigation into alleged foreign interference in the election, raising fresh questions about outside influence and trust in the process.