Bhutan's Sintaphu Tsho shrinks 73% after October 29 GLOF
World
Bhutan just saw Sintaphu Tsho shrink by a massive 73% after a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on October 29.
The lake went from covering 24.13 hectares to just 6.54 hectares, pretty dramatic for the region and a clear sign of how fast things can change in the Himalayas.
GLOF damages Gasa Tshachu infrastructure
A neighboring supraglacial lake also shrank by 24.4% but is still bigger than it was back in 2016.
The GLOF caused serious damage to local hot spots like the Gasa Tshachu and other infrastructure.
Krishanu Acharya, co-founder of Suhora Technologies, highlighted how ongoing satellite monitoring is now essential for spotting risks early and helping Bhutan prepare for future disasters in this vulnerable area.