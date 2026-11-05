Bhutan's Sintaphu Tsho shrinks 73% after October 29 GLOF

A neighboring supraglacial lake also shrank by 24.4% but is still bigger than it was back in 2016.

The GLOF caused serious damage to local hot spots like the Gasa Tshachu and other infrastructure.

Krishanu Acharya, co-founder of Suhora Technologies, highlighted how ongoing satellite monitoring is now essential for spotting risks early and helping Bhutan prepare for future disasters in this vulnerable area.