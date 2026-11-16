Biden's 'Promise Me, America' critiques Putin and recounts Zelenskyy talks
Joe Biden's new memoir, Promise Me, America, doesn't hold back on his impressions of global leaders.
He describes Russian President Vladimir Putin as having a "petulant tone" and acting like a "teenager," sharing moments where he noticed Putin's slouched posture and "feigning indifference."
The book also touches on Biden's sometimes tricky conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and gives a peek into his behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
Biden: Trump team sought Putin talks
Biden reflects on working with Zelenskyy, saying his acting background helped during wartime but also made private talks challenging, calling him "moody and stubborn" at times.
The memoir reveals that after the 2024 election, Donald Trump's team had asked him to sign a letter authorizing them to negotiate directly with Putin before Trump took office, highlighting just how different their approaches were when it came to Russia and Ukraine.