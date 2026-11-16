Biden's 'Promise Me, America' critiques Putin and recounts Zelenskyy talks

Joe Biden's new memoir, Promise Me, America, doesn't hold back on his impressions of global leaders.

He describes Russian President Vladimir Putin as having a "petulant tone" and acting like a "teenager," sharing moments where he noticed Putin's slouched posture and "feigning indifference."

The book also touches on Biden's sometimes tricky conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and gives a peek into his behind-the-scenes diplomacy.