Several Arab nations want to join Iran war: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that several Arab nations want to join the military offensive against Iran after it attacked them. "We were surprised," Trump said in an interview with CNN, adding that these countries were initially hesitant but are now insisting on being involved in the conflict. The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran over the weekend.

Escalating tensions Iran strikes back at US bases in Middle East In retaliation to the US and Israel's attacks, Iran has struck back at US bases in the Middle East, including Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. The conflict has escalated with Israel and Iran exchanging further attacks. Trump's comments come as Gulf nations have condemned Tehran's strikes but have so far refrained from military action due to fears of further regional escalation.

Civilian impact Iranian strikes on civilian areas anger Gulf nations Iran's latest retaliatory strikes have reportedly included missiles and drones hitting not just military sites but also civilian areas like luxury hotels and residential buildings in the UAE. According to India Today, this has raised alarm across the Gulf region. Trump said he knows Arab leaders to be "tough and smart," adding that Iranian strikes on civilian locations have angered these nations.

