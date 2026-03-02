Several Arab nations want to join Iran war: Donald Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that several Arab nations want to join the military offensive against Iran after it attacked them. "We were surprised," Trump said in an interview with CNN, adding that these countries were initially hesitant but are now insisting on being involved in the conflict. The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran over the weekend.
Escalating tensions
Iran strikes back at US bases in Middle East
In retaliation to the US and Israel's attacks, Iran has struck back at US bases in the Middle East, including Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. The conflict has escalated with Israel and Iran exchanging further attacks. Trump's comments come as Gulf nations have condemned Tehran's strikes but have so far refrained from military action due to fears of further regional escalation.
Civilian impact
Iranian strikes on civilian areas anger Gulf nations
Iran's latest retaliatory strikes have reportedly included missiles and drones hitting not just military sites but also civilian areas like luxury hotels and residential buildings in the UAE. According to India Today, this has raised alarm across the Gulf region. Trump said he knows Arab leaders to be "tough and smart," adding that Iranian strikes on civilian locations have angered these nations.
Conflict escalation
'Big wave coming' against Iran, warns Trump
As the conflict enters its third day, President Trump has warned that a "big wave" is yet to come. He said the US military is "knocking the crap out of them," calling operations "very powerful." Trump also confirmed Washington's efforts beyond military action to help the Iranian people regain control from their regime. However, he cautioned that conditions could worsen with more forceful actions against Iran coming soon.