NYC Rent Guidelines Board approves 2-year rent freeze

Controversial outcome

Landlord advocates slam decision, board member resigns in protest

The rent freeze decision has sparked celebrations among tenant groups, with activists celebrating in East Harlem after the vote. However, it has also drawn criticism from landlord advocates who slammed it as "an absolute farce." Christina Smyth, a member of the board appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams, resigned publicly over the decision. She accused the panel of ignoring its own data and claimed that the outcome was predetermined.