NYC Rent Guidelines Board approves 2-year rent freeze
What's the story
The New York City Rent Guidelines Board has approved a two-year rent freeze for one million rent-stabilized apartments. The decision was passed with a 7-1 vote and is seen as a major victory for Mayor Zohran Mamdani's political campaign. The freeze will apply to buildings built before 1974 and those with certain tax breaks, starting from October 1 until September 30, 2027.
Controversial outcome
Landlord advocates slam decision, board member resigns in protest
The rent freeze decision has sparked celebrations among tenant groups, with activists celebrating in East Harlem after the vote. However, it has also drawn criticism from landlord advocates who slammed it as "an absolute farce." Christina Smyth, a member of the board appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams, resigned publicly over the decision. She accused the panel of ignoring its own data and claimed that the outcome was predetermined.
Mayor's response
Mamdani defends board's decision amid criticism
Despite the criticism, Mamdani defended the board's independence and its decision after months of data review and public hearings. He called it a "historic victory for New York City tenants" and promised to continue working toward affordable housing. The Democratic Socialists of America also celebrated this win as part of their campaign platform.
Political impact
'Mamdani effect' on local politics
The rent freeze decision comes after several Mamdani-endorsed candidates defeated Democratic incumbents in House races across New York. This has led to speculation of a "Mamdani effect" on local politics. The board's decision is also the first-ever two-year lease rent freeze in NYC history, with previous freezes only applying to one-year leases under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.