Bilal Kazi jailed 30 years in UK for online grooming
Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian student, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a UK court for grooming girls aged 10 to 15 online.
He pretended to be a teenage boy on platforms like Snapchat and Roblox, convincing young girls to send explicit content and then blackmailing them.
Many victims were left deeply affected by his actions.
Police confirm 70 of 180 victims
Police uncovered 180 possible victims, confirming 70.
Kazi was caught at Heathrow Airport after he had left the country; he was later arrested on his return to the UK at Heathrow Airport.
The investigation involved tracking digital profiles and teamwork among 28 police forces.
The tough sentence highlights just how serious online grooming is and why it's important for young people to stay alert online.