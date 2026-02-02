'Absolutely absurd': Gates denies accusations against him in Epstein files

Bill Gates has vehemently denied the allegations made against him in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The documents, which were released by the United States Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, contain around three million pages of material. Among these are emails allegedly drafted by Epstein that make sensational claims about Gates's personal life, including alleged extramarital affairs and contracting a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Denial Gates's spokesperson calls claims 'absurd' Gates's spokesperson dismissed these claims as "absolutely absurd and completely false." They argued that the documents only show Epstein's frustration over not having a relationship with Gates. The spokesperson also clarified that the existence of Gates's name in these files doesn't prove any misconduct on his part. This aligns with the DOJ's warnings that the released materials contain unverified claims and drafts which may be false or exaggerated.

Claims Distinction in emails' nature influences interpretation The emails in question allege that Gates contracted an STD and wanted to secretly give antibiotics to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. They also claim Epstein helped facilitate "illicit trysts" and procure drugs. However, these documents are drafts written by Epstein to himself, and not official correspondence sent to Gates or his associates. This distinction has influenced how analysts interpret the material.

