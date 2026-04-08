Why Bill Gates will testify before US Congress in June

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will testify before the United States Congress in June as part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. The House Oversight Committee is probing Epstein's actions and has called several high-profile individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton . The hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Testimony preparation Gates has denied any wrongdoing A spokesperson for Gates said he "welcomes the opportunity" to answer questions from the committee. The Microsoft co-founder has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. He has maintained that his relationship with Epstein was limited to philanthropy-related discussions and regrets ever meeting him. In a statement, Gates's spokesperson reiterated that while he admits meeting Epstein was a "serious error in judgment," he denies any involvement in illegal activities associated with Epstein.

Ongoing probe Other high-profile individuals called to testify The House Oversight Committee has also called Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify. The committee's investigation is based on millions of documents released by the US Justice Department, including emails and photographs involving Epstein and Gates. These documents were made public after President Donald Trump signed legislation in November requiring their release.

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