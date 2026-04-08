Why Bill Gates will testify before US Congress in June
What's the story
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will testify before the United States Congress in June as part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. The House Oversight Committee is probing Epstein's actions and has called several high-profile individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The hearing is scheduled for June 10.
Testimony preparation
Gates has denied any wrongdoing
A spokesperson for Gates said he "welcomes the opportunity" to answer questions from the committee. The Microsoft co-founder has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. He has maintained that his relationship with Epstein was limited to philanthropy-related discussions and regrets ever meeting him. In a statement, Gates's spokesperson reiterated that while he admits meeting Epstein was a "serious error in judgment," he denies any involvement in illegal activities associated with Epstein.
Ongoing probe
Other high-profile individuals called to testify
The House Oversight Committee has also called Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify. The committee's investigation is based on millions of documents released by the US Justice Department, including emails and photographs involving Epstein and Gates. These documents were made public after President Donald Trump signed legislation in November requiring their release.
History
Gates has publicly addressed his relationship with Epstein
Epstein, a wealthy financier, was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and died in his prison cell that August. Gates has publicly addressed his relationship with Epstein, apologizing for any association. "Every minute I spent with him, I regret," he said in an interview with Australia's 9News earlier this year. The investigation continues as more high-profile figures are called to testify before the House Oversight Committee.