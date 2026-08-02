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Home / News / World News / Jay Clayton takes over as US Director of National Intelligence
Jay Clayton takes over as US Director of National Intelligence
Jay Clayton was confirmed by the Senate earlier this week

Jay Clayton takes over as US Director of National Intelligence

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 02, 2026
11:15 am
What's the story

Bill Pulte's short-lived tenure as the acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the US will come to an end on Monday. Jay Clayton, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this week, will take over the position. In a social media post on Saturday, Pulte announced his discussions with President Donald Trump and Clayton about the transition.

Selection

Trump appointed Pulte as interim DNI after Gabbard's resignation

Trump had appointed Pulte as the interim DNI after Tulsi Gabbard's resignation.

However, the decision was criticized by Republican lawmakers who argued that the Federal Housing Finance Agency chief lacked national security experience.

Despite this, Pulte expressed gratitude for his time in office and confidence in Clayton's capabilities to lead the agency effectively.

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Staffing cuts mark Pulte's brief tenure

Pulte, a controversial housing executive with no national security experience, implemented major staffing cuts across the intelligence community.

He also participated in declassifying certain documents related to Trump's claims of election fraud in 2020.

Despite the criticism over his lack of experience, some Republican Senate Intelligence Committee staffers later expressed satisfaction with the bureaucratic reductions he had achieved during his short tenure.

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Transition plans

Clayton confirmed as DNI amid delays and partisan tensions

Clayton, a former US attorney for the Southern District of New York and former SEC chairman, was confirmed along party lines on Tuesday.

The Republican-led Senate had intended to confirm him in June but Trump's delay postponed his hearing.

Despite initial plans for a two-week overlap after Clayton's swearing-in, multiple sources told CNN that Pulte personally pushed Trump to extend his stay as he felt his work at the intelligence agency was incomplete.

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