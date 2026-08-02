Jay Clayton takes over as US Director of National Intelligence
What's the story
Bill Pulte's short-lived tenure as the acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the US will come to an end on Monday. Jay Clayton, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this week, will take over the position. In a social media post on Saturday, Pulte announced his discussions with President Donald Trump and Clayton about the transition.
Selection
Trump appointed Pulte as interim DNI after Gabbard's resignation
Trump had appointed Pulte as the interim DNI after Tulsi Gabbard's resignation.
However, the decision was criticized by Republican lawmakers who argued that the Federal Housing Finance Agency chief lacked national security experience.
Despite this, Pulte expressed gratitude for his time in office and confidence in Clayton's capabilities to lead the agency effectively.
Actions
Staffing cuts mark Pulte's brief tenure
Pulte, a controversial housing executive with no national security experience, implemented major staffing cuts across the intelligence community.
He also participated in declassifying certain documents related to Trump's claims of election fraud in 2020.
Despite the criticism over his lack of experience, some Republican Senate Intelligence Committee staffers later expressed satisfaction with the bureaucratic reductions he had achieved during his short tenure.
Transition plans
Clayton confirmed as DNI amid delays and partisan tensions
Clayton, a former US attorney for the Southern District of New York and former SEC chairman, was confirmed along party lines on Tuesday.
The Republican-led Senate had intended to confirm him in June but Trump's delay postponed his hearing.
Despite initial plans for a two-week overlap after Clayton's swearing-in, multiple sources told CNN that Pulte personally pushed Trump to extend his stay as he felt his work at the intelligence agency was incomplete.