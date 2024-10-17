Summarize Simplifying... In short Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of billionaire Pankaj Oswal, has been detained in Uganda under accusations of kidnapping and attempted murder, charges her family claims are false.

Denied basic rights including access to family and legal representation, her family has engaged human rights lawyer Cherie Blair to fight for her release.

Amidst this, Pankaj Oswal has halted business investments in Uganda until the situation is resolved.

Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter detained in Uganda, he moves UN

By Chanshimla Varah 03:48 pm Oct 17, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Pankaj Oswal, a Swiss industrialist of Indian origin, has approached the United Nations over the detention of his daughter Vasundhara Oswal in Uganda. The 26-year-old executive director of PRO Industries was arrested on October 1. The family claims she was detained following false allegations by a former employee who took a loan of $200,000 from the family. This man then escaped from Uganda and was captured in Tanzania, allegedly with evidence of the theft.

Rights denied

Family alleges violation of basic rights

Despite the employee's arrest, Vasundhara's father claims she has been falsely accused of kidnapping and attempted murder. Reportedly, Vasundhara was arrested by some 20 armed men without an ID or warrant at her extra-neutral alcohol plant in Uganda. Her brother called her a "workaholic" who built the $110 million plant from scratch, hinting at corporate jealousy and extortion attempts behind her detention.

Emotional appeal

Family's distress over Vasundhara's detention

To makes matter worse, the Ugandan authorities are denying Vasundhara basic rights, including access to family and legal representation, as per the Oswal family. "She was paraded as a suspect, stripped of her dignity, and isolated in prison despite her medical condition. Despite a court order for her unconditional release the police did not let her go, instead they slapped inadmissible charges on a Friday evening in a lower court so she could not even get bail," the family said.

Investigation underway

UN group investigates arbitrary detention case

The family has hired human rights lawyer Cherie Blair CBE, KC to fight what they call breaches of domestic and international laws. Blair's firm, Omnia Strategy, has filed an urgent appeal with the UN, requesting quick action for her release and proper legal process. Meanwhile, Pankaj has suspended business investments in Uganda until the matter is resolved. Vasundhara's professional accomplishments include leading sustainability initiatives and debt reduction projects at PRO Industries.