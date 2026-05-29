Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Canada with 1,000 shooters: Report

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been a major force behind the extortion crisis in Canada , allegedly sent a letter to the British Columbia police. The letter warned that the gang had 1,000 gunmen ready to carry out shootings across Canada. The revelation was made by a police officer during a deportation hearing on Thursday.

Hearing testimony Letter sent to police station in Abbotsford According to Global News, the letter was sent to a police station in Abbotsford on August 13, 2025. Constable Kevin St Louis testified about the letter during a deportation hearing for an alleged member of an Edmonton-based extortion gang. "This specific letter outlined essentially their criminal organization, where they talked about having upwards of 1,000 individuals that are willing to carry out these shootings as a part of the group," St Louis said.

Criminal confirmation Letter hinted at businesses needing to pay 'tax' The letter also hinted at businesses needing to pay their "tax," which investigators interpreted as extortion payments. The Abbotsford Police Department confirmed receiving the letter soon after the hearing. Sergeant Paul Walker said details of the communication were shared with law enforcement agencies across Canada, tackling the extortion crisis.

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Ongoing investigation Investigators declined to comment on details Investigators from the Abbotsford Police Department's extortion task force examined the letter's origin and contents. However, they declined to comment further on investigative details. The testimony was given during proceedings involving Jashandeep Singh, an alleged member of an Edmonton-based extortion gang linked to shootings across Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

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Communication methods Extortion threats delivered through WhatsApp calls, messages Investigators said extortion threats were often delivered through WhatsApp calls and messages, invoking the names of Lawrence Bishnoi or Goldy Brar. Police believe another alleged gang associate, Jora Sidhu, handled much of the communication from outside Canada. Canadian authorities reportedly used voice-matching techniques as part of their investigation into these extortion networks targeting South Asian Canadians.