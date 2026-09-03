Bodies not found, Nepal relatives are holding symbolic funerals
What's the story
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in the Nepal-Tibet region has risen to 1,243 as of Thursday. Rescue teams are still searching for people believed to be trapped in tunnels and underground power facilities along the Bhotekoshi River. In Nuwakot, one of Nepal's worst-affected regions, some families are holding symbolic funerals for lost relatives, hoping to free their souls.
Families
Priest placed straw effigies of missing family members
Speaking to AP, Mukunda Rijal said his cousins and their daughters had not been found, prompting the family to perform a symbolic funeral for them.
On the banks of the Trishuli River, a priest placed straw effigies of the missing family members, covered them with heaps of wood and then set them alight.
The symbolic pyres were surrounded by offerings to Hindu deities.
Recovery efforts
DNA analysis underway to identify bodies
Authorities in Nepal have also begun burying recovered corpses in makeshift graves until they can be identified.
They are conserving DNA samples, capturing distinguishing facial characteristics, and documenting other identifying details in order to connect the remains with missing people and eventually return them to their families.
So far, 11,993 people have been rescued and 1,114 bodies recovered. Around 3,900 people are still unaccounted for.
Global support
Families have been urged to provide DNA samples
Families of the missing have also been urged to provide DNA samples to help with identification. A 19-member forensic team from India is assisting Nepal Police in DNA analysis.
Specialized teams and equipment from China, Singapore, and South Korea have also arrived to aid in identification and recovery efforts.
On the Chinese side, rescue personnel finished building a makeshift road to the accident site at Gyirong Port on the Nepal border, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday.
Global coordination
Nepal seeks international assistance
Rescue operations are being conducted at underground hydropower facilities in Langtang, Chilime, and Upper Trisuli.
Nepal is coordinating international assistance from countries and organizations including India, China, the United States, Japan, Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB), European Union (EU), and United Nations (UN).
Addressing the parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shah emphasized that addressing climate change requires a collective global effort.
He said the floods have left nearly 4,000 people missing across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.
Compensation
Nepal seeks climate compensation
The country has also sought climate compensation from major greenhouse gas emitters, including India, China and the US.
The country's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said despite contributing "virtually negligible" greenhouse gas emissions, it is bearing the consequences of global warming.
Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said initial estimates suggest the country may need up to $5 billion to rebuild the Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.