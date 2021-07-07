Russia plane crash: None of the passengers, crew members survived

Russia: An Antonov-26 jet crashed as it came in for landing in bad weather; no survivors were found

Rescuers on Wednesday found bodies of victims a day after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in a remote area in Russia's Far East. The Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop crashed Tuesday near its destination, Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently, as it came in for a landing in bad weather. No survivors were found. It was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Information

Wreckage was found on a coastal cliffside, in the sea

The wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after night fell as the crash site was difficult to access in the dark.

Details

Mayor of Palana was among victims of the plane crash

The Governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, earlier told the state news agency TASS that the first bodies are being pulled out (of the water). Russian media reported Tuesday that none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board had survived. Olga Mokhireva, the Mayor of Palana, was among the passengers, said the spokespeople of the Kamchatka government.

Information

Plane lost communication with air traffic control: Report

Notably, the aircraft has been in service in Russia since the year 1982. Interfax had earlier reported that the aircraft crashed while landing due to bad weather in poor visibility conditions. Reports suggest that the airplane had lost communication with air traffic control.

Background

Another Russian flight flying the same route crashed in 2012

Solodov, earlier on Tuesday, said a group of government officials, including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, will head to Palana on Wednesday. In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as the aircraft that crashed Tuesday, killing 10 of the 14 people who were on board.