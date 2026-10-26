Bolsonaro demands annulment after Lula wins by nearly 4.4 million votes
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro is demanding the recent presidential election be annulled, right after officials confirmed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the winner by nearly 4.4 million votes (51.8%).
Lula's comeback signals a big shift away from right-of-centre politics in Brazil and across Latin America.
Brazil election confusion, Bolsonaro rejects results
Election Day was messy, with last-minute voting-hour extensions causing confusion, a move both candidates actually pushed for.
Even though he lost, Bolsonaro hasn't admitted defeat and still has a strong following.
Bolsonaro is now demanding to cancel the results, keeping political tensions high as Lula gets ready to take office again in January 2027.