Brazilian Congress approves 40 hours workweek with no pay cuts
Big news for workers in Brazil: Congress just passed a constitutional amendment cutting the standard workweek from 44 to 40 hours, with no pay cuts.
Backed by President Lula, this change means more than 30 million workers will gradually get two days off each week.
The timing is interesting too: it comes right before the October 25 presidential election, where Lula faces Flavio Bolsonaro.
Brazilian Senate approves amendment 75-1
The Senate approved the amendment almost unanimously (75-1) after it had already passed the Chamber of Deputies in May.
Even Bolsonaro switched sides because so many people were on board (about 70% of Brazilians are for it).
The new hours will roll out gradually, first dropping to 42 before hitting the final target of 40.
While some worry about higher costs for businesses, supporters say workers will be better rested and therefore more productive.
Lula said, "It means more time to live, rest, be with family, watch your children grow up, look after yourself and enjoy life" on social media.