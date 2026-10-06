Brazil's 2026 election: Flavio Bolsonaro leads, faces Lula in runoff
World
Brazil's 2026 elections just shook things up: Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, led the first-round presidential vote and now heads to a runoff against President Lula da Silva.
The Bolsonaros weren't just watching from the sidelines; they scored big wins across the board.
Bolsonaro family wins multiple federal seats
Michelle Bolsonaro is heading to the Senate, while Jair's brother Renato grabbed a seat in Congress.
Carlos Bolsonaro also made it to the Senate, and Jair Renan Valle Bolsonaro moved up from city councilman to federal congressman.
Even with some family drama behind the scenes, especially between Michelle and Flavio, their influence in Brazilian politics is stronger than ever, especially among right-wing and evangelical voters.