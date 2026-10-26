Brazil's President Lula begins 4th term amid 82% public debt
President Lula is stepping in for his fourth term in January, but Brazil's economy has some big hurdles.
Public debt is now over 82% of GDP, and rising costs make balancing the budget tough.
Lula wants to raise the minimum wage faster than inflation, after already raising welfare benefits and promising new spending.
Brazil's Lula seeks small business relief
Lula is pushing for discounted loans and tax breaks to help small businesses, but a conservative Congress might block his plans.
Inflation is still high despite steep interest rates, and millions of Brazilians, plus many businesses, are struggling with debt.
On top of that, Lula promises more investment in education and health care, bigger efforts against climate change, and a crackdown on corruption, all while facing resistance from lawmakers worried about costs or losing influence.