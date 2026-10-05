British Airways flight declares emergency after sudden 28,000-feet descent
What's the story
A British Airways flight, BA295, was forced to declare an emergency mid-flight after it suddenly and steeply descended over Ireland. The Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, registered as G-VIIA, had taken off from London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 at 10:50am (local time) with Chicago O'Hare International Airport as its destination. However, about an hour into the journey and after reaching a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet, the plane encountered an unexpected operational issue.
Emergency declaration
Aircraft makes U-turn after initiating steep descent
The flight tracking data showed a rapid descent from cruising altitude to about 9,000 feet in minutes over Ireland.
This forced the aircraft to make a sudden U-turn, abandoning its transatlantic journey to Chicago.
Moments after the steep descent began, the flight crew issued a squawk 7700 code, a general emergency code used by aircraft to alert air traffic control of an emergency situation.
Code significance
What does squawk 7700 code mean?
The squawk 7700 code does not specify the nature of the emergency but prompts air traffic control to clear the airspace and alert ground emergency services. This allows for a safe landing at the nearest suitable runway.
Flight tracking data indicates that BA295 has been diverted back to Heathrow after declaring an emergency over Ireland.
Possible cause
Cabin depressurization likely cause for emergency situation
A controlled rapid descent to below 10,000 feet often indicates a cabin depressurization event.
Such an event is characterized by the sudden loss of cabin pressure in an aircraft within seconds and can be caused by structural failure, door leaks, or system malfunctions.
However, British Airways has not yet confirmed the reason for this emergency situation on flight BA295.