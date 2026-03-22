UK deploys nuclear submarine in Arabian Sea amid Iran conflict

The United Kingdom has reportedly deployed a nuclear-powered submarine, HMS Anson, in the Arabian Sea. The submarine is said to be stationed in the northern part of the sea and is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles. This development comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly after Iran 's missile attacks on British allies.

Military collaboration US military authorized to use British bases for striking Iran On Friday, the UK government permitted the United States military to use British bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites. These sites are reportedly attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had initially resisted this request over legal concerns, but changed his mind after Iran attacked British allies.

Submarine operations HMS Anson left Perth on March 6 HMS Anson left Perth, Australia, on March 6 and surfaces daily to communicate with London's Permanent Joint Headquarters. Any orders to fire from the submarine will be authorized by Prime Minister Starmer. Meanwhile, Iran targeted Diego Garcia with two missiles on Saturday, which missed their target but indicated Tehran's missile capabilities or possible improvised use of a space program launch vehicle.

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