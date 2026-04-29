Your flight from Brussels might be canceled on May 12

In light of the expected disruption, Brussels Airport has asked airlines to cut down on their departing passenger flights on May 12. The move is aimed at ensuring safety and managing passenger flow during the strike. Despite these measures, the airport still expects a major impact on departures due to staff participation in the strike.

Arrival impact

Arriving flights may face limited disruption

While the strike is tipped to have a major impact on departures, arriving flights may face limited disruption. This is because Brussels Airport is working with relevant partners to limit any operational disruption as much as possible. It's worth noting that this will be the ninth time since January 2025, that air traffic at Brussels Airport has been affected by protests not directly aimed at the airport.