Video: 'Burn in hell,' says anchor after Khamenei's death
Sky News Australia's anchor Rita Panahi has sparked controversy with her on-air reaction to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this weekend. Confirming the death of the leader, the anchor said, "A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b*tch, burn in Hell!" Khamenei was killed on Saturday in a joint US-Israeli attack on Tehran. The news was met with mixed reactions in Iran, with some mourning and others celebrating.
WATCH 🔴— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 1, 2026
Sky News Australia anchor, live on-air, in Persian:
"A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b*tch, burn in Hell!"
Wild times pic.twitter.com/GnT3DE4PnH
Mourners in black clothing fill public square
Iranian state television announced Khamenei's death early Sunday. "With deep sorrow, it is announced...that Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...was martyred today in a joint criminal attack by the United States and Zionist regime," the anchor said, before breaking down. Footage from Tehran showed mourners in black clothing filling a public square. However, other parts of the country celebrated his death. Videos on social media showed celebrations in Dehloran and Karaj city, where statues were toppled and residents danced in the streets.
US will pay price for Khamenei's death: Iranian anchor
On Press TV, an Iranian state news channel, anchor Maryam Azarchehr also broke down while announcing Khamenei's death. She warned US President Donald Trump of impending revenge. "A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done," she said. The operation, dubbed Roaring Lion by the Israeli military and Epic Fury by Pentagon, began at dawn. The strikes targeted Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. According to an Israeli defense officer, the attacks had been planned for months.
Trump announces Khamenei's death, calls it 'justice'
US President Trump announced Khamenei's death on Truth Social, calling it "justice for the people of Iran." He described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in history." In response to his death, Iran declared a 40-day national mourning period. Khamenei had ruled since 1989 after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Iran has vowed retaliation, firing missiles against Israel and Gulf Arab states.