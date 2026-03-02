Video: 'Burn in hell,' says anchor after Khamenei's death 

Sky News Australia's anchor Rita Panahi has sparked controversy with her on-air reaction to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this weekend. Confirming the death of the leader, the anchor said, "A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b*tch, burn in Hell!" Khamenei was killed on Saturday in a joint US-Israeli attack on Tehran. The news was met with mixed reactions in Iran , with some mourning and others celebrating.

Public response Mourners in black clothing fill public square Iranian state television announced Khamenei's death early Sunday. "With deep sorrow, it is announced...that Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...was martyred today in a joint criminal attack by the United States and Zionist regime," the anchor said, before breaking down. Footage from Tehran showed mourners in black clothing filling a public square. However, other parts of the country celebrated his death. Videos on social media showed celebrations in Dehloran and Karaj city, where statues were toppled and residents danced in the streets.

Live announcement US will pay price for Khamenei's death: Iranian anchor On Press TV, an Iranian state news channel, anchor Maryam Azarchehr also broke down while announcing Khamenei's death. She warned US President Donald Trump of impending revenge. "A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done," she said. The operation, dubbed Roaring Lion by the Israeli military and Epic Fury by Pentagon, began at dawn. The strikes targeted Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. According to an Israeli defense officer, the attacks had been planned for months.

