Bus crash in Fogars de Montclus injures more than 80
World
A bus crash in Fogars de Montclus, Spain, left more than 80 people injured when the vehicle slid off a narrow mountain road and dropped 20 meters into a ravine in an accident involving a car and a bus.
Seven people are in serious condition and 24 have been hospitalized.
Emergency teams deploy 23 ambulances
Emergency teams rushed in with 23 ambulances, helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs to help survivors and search the area.
The local Red Cross set up a center to offer psychological support for those shaken by the accident.
Catalonia's President Salvador Illa thanked rescue workers and said his thoughts are with everyone affected.