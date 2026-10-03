California man charged for smuggling NVIDIA chips to China

Lui has been charged with conspiracy to violate US export controls, outbound smuggling, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted on all counts, he could face over 20 years in prison.

The DOJ argued that Lui should be detained without bail due to "serious risk" of flight if released.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said, "This defendant allegedly used false paperwork and shipments through third countries to smuggle more than $300 million in export-controlled computer servers to China."