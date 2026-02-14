LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Indian student missing in US; backpack found near regional park
Indian student missing in US; backpack found near regional park
Saketh Sreenivasaiah went missing on February 10

Indian student missing in US; backpack found near regional park

By Snehil Singh
Feb 14, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been missing since February 10. The Karnataka native was last seen about a kilometer from campus. A backpack with his passport and laptop was later discovered near Tilden Regional Park. Local authorities are now focusing their search efforts on Lake Anza and the Berkeley Hills area.

Consular assistance

Indian consulate involved in search

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco is also involved in the search for Sreenivasaiah. They are coordinating with local authorities and his family. The consulate has expressed deep concern over his disappearance and is working tirelessly to locate him. Meanwhile, community members have mobilized online efforts to aid the search, with a Reddit thread discussing concerted efforts to locate him.

Background details

Who is Saketh Sreenivasaiah

Sreenivasaiah is a postgraduate student of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UC Berkeley. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras and studied at Sri Vani Education Centre in Bengaluru. His LinkedIn profile mentions he co-invented a "microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has highlighted its efforts to keep Indian students safe abroad.

Advertisement

Safety measures

MEA on safety of Indian students abroad

The MEA has said it keeps regular contact with Indian students in foreign universities and conducts pre-orientation sessions to brief them on potential challenges and precautions. The ministry also encourages students to connect with local Indian Missions through platforms like the MADAD Portal and emergency hotlines. In case of emergencies, the government has undertaken large-scale evacuation operations such as Operation Devi Shakti (Afghanistan) and Operation Ganga (Ukraine).

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Statement by India's Consulate General in San Francisco

Advertisement