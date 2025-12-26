Cambodia accuses Thailand of intensifying attacks despite border talks

Cambodia has accused Thailand of intensifying its bombardment of disputed border areas, even as officials from both countries are engaged in talks to restore peace at the border. The long-standing conflict between the two nations flared up earlier this month, breaking a previous ceasefire agreement, which left over 40 dead. Nearly a million people have also been displaced due to the violence, as per official figures.

Accusations Cambodia accuses Thailand of heavy bombardment Cambodia's Defense Ministry alleged that the Thai military carried out heavy bombardments in the disputed border areas of the Banteay Meanchey province on Friday morning. It said, "From 6:08am to 7:15am, the Thai military deployed F-16 fighter jets to drop as many as 40 bombs, to intensify its bombardment in the area of Chok Chey village." On the other hand, Thai media reported that Cambodian forces launched intense strikes overnight along the border in Sa Kaeo province.

Ongoing negotiations Peace talks underway amid escalating violence Despite the escalating violence, Cambodian and Thai officials are on their third day of peace talks at a border checkpoint. Moreover, defense ministers from both nations are scheduled to meet on Saturday. This comes as the ongoing conflict has spread to nearly every province along the border, with both sides blaming each other for instigating the fighting. Also, both nations claimed to have acted in self-defense, accusing the other of attacking civilians.