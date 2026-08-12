Cambridge University issues trigger warning for 'Little Red Riding Hood'
What's the story
Cambridge University's Clare College has issued a trigger warning for the famous children's story Little Red Riding Hood, reported The Sun. The warning was given during a webinar where students were informed that a lecture on the history of bedtime stories would include "adult content" and "themes of violence." This was part of an online humanities course designed to prepare state sixth form pupils for university study.
Course details
The course aimed at A-level and GCSE students
The course, aimed at A-level and GCSE students, encouraged critical analysis of childhood stories.
Clare College urged students to read "beneath the surface" for a better understanding of these tales.
However, official notes for the session included a warning stating: "Content warning: Please note this session will involve discussion of some adult content including themes of violence, with reference to fairytales."
Story evolution
Story of 'Little Red Riding Hood'
The story of Little Red Riding Hood has changed significantly since its first publication in 1697.
In the original tale, the wolf kills both the grandmother and Red Riding Hood.
The Brothers Grimm later published a version where a huntsman saves both from being eaten by cutting open the wolf's belly.
History
Trigger warnings for other literary works
This isn't the first time Cambridge University has issued trigger warnings for literary works.
In 2017, its English department placed warnings on lectures about classic texts that "could be deemed upsetting."
Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus was marked as containing "discussion of sexual violence, sexual assault."
In 2022, the Cambridge Centre for Teaching and Learning advised staff to add warning notes to books and plays featuring violence, discrimination, and illness.